Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.10.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.