ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 511.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Up 1.7 %

ASML opened at $642.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $454.33 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

