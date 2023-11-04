Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.65 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.