Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

