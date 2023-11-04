Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

