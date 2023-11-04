Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,944,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

