Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

