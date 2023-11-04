Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

