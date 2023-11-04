Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.66 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

