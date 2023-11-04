Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,563 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

