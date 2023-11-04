Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

