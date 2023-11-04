Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.74 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

