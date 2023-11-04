Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

NSC stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

