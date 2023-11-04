Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.