Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 75,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

