3,596 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

