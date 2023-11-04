HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $225.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.