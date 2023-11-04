Bfsg LLC Sells 215 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

