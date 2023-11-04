Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.