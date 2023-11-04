Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $563.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

