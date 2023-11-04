Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 186 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $882.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.28 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

