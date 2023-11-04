New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,583 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $60,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.