Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $420.11 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.67 and a 200-day moving average of $388.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

