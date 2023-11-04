New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $73.37 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $73,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $243.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

