New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of HubSpot worth $62,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $422.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.