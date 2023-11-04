New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $80,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.