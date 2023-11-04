Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

GH stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

