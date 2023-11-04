Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.46 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.