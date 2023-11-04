Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

