Bfsg LLC Acquires 3,492 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

