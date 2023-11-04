Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 300 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $132.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

