First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Position Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.