Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

