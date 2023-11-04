1,744 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,849 shares of company stock worth $948,607. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

