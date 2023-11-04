Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,779 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.