Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

