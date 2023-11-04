8,503 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

