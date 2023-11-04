Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Up 2.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.07. 63,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 50,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

