Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Up 2.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.07. 63,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 50,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
