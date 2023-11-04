Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.51 and its 200-day moving average is $371.57. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.99 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

