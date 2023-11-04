Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $73.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

