Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

