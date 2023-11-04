Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $133.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

