Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,673 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 180,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

OMC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

