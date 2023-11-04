Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

