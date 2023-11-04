Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.