Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

