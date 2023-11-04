Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

