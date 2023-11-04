Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

