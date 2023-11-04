Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bel Fuse worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $667.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

