Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

